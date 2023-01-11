2023: Tinubu ‘ll Emerge Victorious, Atiku ‘ll Come Distant Second – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that his party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will come a distant second.

Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, disclosed this when he featured on the Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired on Tuesday.

“Let me give you what I think will come: Tinubu will come distant first and Atiku will come distant second and others will follow,” he said.

The former Abia State governor also disclosed that the South-East zone does not have the numerical strength to win a presidential election without a strong coalition with other regions, especially the North.

“I can only run if all 18 political parties zone their presidential candidates to South-East because we don’t have the numbers to follow it up,” he said.