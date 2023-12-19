W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

How I Was Stigmatized For Being Fela’s Son’ – Seun Kuti

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News Monday, December 18th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy-nominated singer, Seun Kuti has stated that he suffered stigmatisation while growing up for being the son of the late legendary singer, Fela Kuti.

Speaking in a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Kuti stated that his paternity also disturbed his relationship adding that he couldn’t go to his girlfriend’s father’s house.

According to him, stigmatisation was appalling because his deceased father didn’t do anything to warrant it.

Kuti said: “Growing up, I was stigmatized for being Fela’s son. I couldn’t even enter my girlfriend’s father’s house. Even on the street, people would always point at me and say, ‘See Fela pikin.’ It was annoying because my father didn’t do anything.

“Now, these killers, murderers, corrupt thieves that their actions are killing millions of Nigerians everyday, you are willing to be in party with them and hailing them. We need to check ourselves.”

