How Medical Disorder Affected My Marriage – Zainab Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has opened up concerning her fight with endometriosis and the role it played in her marriage.

In an intimate conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress spoke about her experiences with the medical disorder that disturbed her for over two decades.

Balogun talked about the challenges she faced because of the condition and credited her husband, Dikko Nwachukwu, for his unflinching support throughout her journey.

When asked about her husband’s role during her battle with endometriosis, she said: “Yes, of course, my husband was supportive. You know, you have to take the village mentality when it comes to dealing with something as big as this. You realise that you are going to need the therapist, the back-rubber, and the make-me-laugh person. So, it would be hard to do something like this alone [without the support of my husband]. Not even just because of the physical aspects, but more so, the mental and emotional aspects.”

Balogun also talked about her decision not to share photos from her wedding in 2018 publicly as she desire to keep her personal life private.

She said: “I did not share my wedding photos. I don’t know who did it. The only person who had permission to share one image, which was like a beauty image, was my make-up artist. I was very comfortable with nobody seeing an image from my wedding. I mean, my personal life is very personal. It’s not out for public consumption because that is not my work, that’s my life.”