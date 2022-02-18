Jealous Housewife Stabs Rival To Death Over Sex Turn In Ondo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 25-year-old junior housewife, Rebecca Nicodemus has allegedly stabbed her rival, Precious to death over a disagreement on sex turn with their husband at Ode-Irele, in Ondo State.

The two women occupy a one bed apartment with their husband.

Police prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, informed a Chief Magistrate court in Akure that the defendant killed the deceased by stabbing her with a knife at her left backside which resulted in her death.

Ajiboye said that she committed the offence at about 5.00 am at Idogun Camp via Ode-Irele in Ondo State.

According to the prosecution, trouble started when the accused person, who was the younger wife, felt that their husband had been depriving her of sex while expending all his energy and attention on the senior wife.

The accused person reportedly confronted the deceased after a round of sex with their husband when it was her turn to sleep with him.

She reportedly stabbed her to death in a fit of rage.

Following her arraignment, she had been remanded by an Akure Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of her rival.