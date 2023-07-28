How Nigerians Are Using FCT Police Emergency Numbers To Obtain Loans — CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, has kicked against the use of the command’s emergency numbers by unknown persons to obtain loans from loan shark companies.

Garba also lamented that non-state actors had also been engaging the emergency lines.

He however, cautioned that those behind the acts should stop as the police would do everything within his powers to bring them to book.

Garba stated this in a statement by the command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday.

It partly read, “In the same vein, the CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.”

He also refuted claims that kidnappers wore police uniforms to abduct 17 residents in the Apo area of Abuja.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT hereby wish to inform members of the public that contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped 17 persons from the Apo area in Abuja is a figment of the author’s imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT,” the statement added.





