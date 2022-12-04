I ‘ve Addiction For Porn, It Destroyed My Marriage – Kanye West

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular American rapper and fashion designer, Kanye Omari West, has opened up on what destroyed his marriage with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

It could be recalled that the ex-couple recently reached a divorce settlement months after their separation.

Since their separation, the couple has been in the news concerning issues of property and custody of their children.

However, court documents filed last week, in Los Angeles superior court, through their attorneys, stated that the couples had reached an agreement as they asked the judge to approve their agreed terms.

Kanye, who will now pay $200,000 monthly as child support to Kim, and the duo have joint custody of the kids, stated that pornography destroyed his home.

“The use of porn destroyed my family, but Jesus will heal everything.

“Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform. Pornography is the product of pedophilia. When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money,” he tweeted on Sunday.