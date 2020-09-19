Edo 2020: Oshiomhole Overwhelmingly Delivers Own Polling Unit To APC

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), did not get any vote at the polling unit of former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

According to the result, the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 1,201 votes at ward 10, unit 001, Uzairue northeast, Estako west local government area of the state, which is the polling unit of Oshiomhole.

AFRICAN Examiner reports that Oshiomhole after he cast his vote, expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of voters.

“Since 1999, this is the highest turnout that I have seen. Elderly women and men turned out impressively,” he said.

“The turnout showed that people have shown that they are ready for democracy. My only disappointment so far is that the machine is not working.

“The INEC officials have reported but they have not brought a new machine. This exercise is supposed to have a closing time. If they are doing this in my ward, it means that somebody wants to remove the number of voters here. But I have told them (voters) to stay here, they have a right to vote.

“Nobody should come here and be unable to vote because of INEC’s failure. I cannot believe that this is an ordinary error because before bringing the machine here, you should have tested it. I pray that INEC should be able to regularize them (the machines).”

Spread the love





















