I Would’ve Been In Aba Running After Lizards As A Native Doctor If Not For Lagos – Joe Igbokwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has stated that he would have been a native doctor in the Aba area of Abia State if not for Lagos State.

Igbokwe disclosed this on Saturday on his Facebook page.

According to him, Lagos State is the city where people from the Southeast are transformed from poverty to wealth.

“LAGOS, If not for Lagos, somebody like me, will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor. LAGOS….

“You come to Lagos with a nylon bag and go back to Ibo land with Rolls Royce.

“Abeg, pray for Lagos make e no spoil o, If Lagos spoil, all of us don enter Gbege o…

“Musings of a grateful South Easterner living in Lagos,” he wrote.