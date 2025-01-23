IBB To Launch Highly Memoir, Hold Fundraising For Presidential Library

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on February 20, launched his autobiography titled ‘A Journey In Service’.

It could be recalled that seven years ago, IBB was not certain about writing an autobiography as he stated that he was uncertain if Nigerians would “want to read about a dictator”.

According to him, Nigerians have a wrong impression about him because of his role in the June 12 crisis and some of the controversial policies he enacted between 1985 to 1993 as head of state.

In an invite sent to dignitaries this week, the board of trustees of the IBB Presidential Library Foundation disclosed that the book launch will take place alongside a fundraising for a presidential library, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

According to the organisers, the event would be chaired by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and President Bola Tinubu will be the special guest of honour.

The keynote address would be delivered by former Ghana president, Nana Akufo-Addo and Yemi Osinbajo, former vice-president, would review the autobiography.

Other guests scheduled to attend include former presidents, Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan.



Also, Theophilus Danjuma, a former minister of defence; and Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group; were pencilled as chief launchers.