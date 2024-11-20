ICPC Tracks ₦610bn Constituency Projects in 21 States, FCT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has kicked off the 7th phase of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise involving 1,500 schemes valued at ₦610 billion.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Demola Bakare, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Bakare, the exercise is an initiative of the commission that began in 2019.

He said it focused on how well money allocated to critical sectors like education, health, agriculture, water resources and power, amongst others, were utilized.

The tracking exercise will cut across agencies of government, including intervention agencies such as North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The phase 7 tracking exercise will cut across agencies of government including intervention agencies such as North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), National Primary Health Care Development Authority (NPHCDA), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and Ecological Fund Office,” the statement read.

“The objective of the exercise is to deepen adherence to due process in the execution of government projects, improve value for money, and entrench the culture of compliance with the scope and specification as contained in the contract documents.”

He noted that the 7th phase, involving 1,500 projects with a total project value of ₦610 billion, commenced on November 18 in the FCT and 21 states across the six geopolitical zones.

They are Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Abia and Enugu States and FCT.