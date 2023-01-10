IGP Insurance Scheme: Anambra CP Presents Over 43 Million Cheques To Families Of Deceased Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, today Tuesday, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, presented cheques worth forty-three million, two hundred and eighty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-one naira, seventeen kobo to twenty (20) families of deceased Police officers attached to the Command.

The gesture according to the Command’s Spokesman DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, “is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police IGP family welfare insurance scheme” aimed at giving succor to the family of Police officers who died in active service.

“Also, the idea is equally aimed at spurring officers’ to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the Administration of the Force.

Presenting the cheques, to the beneficiaries, the Anambra CP, thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind.

The Anambra Police boss, also noted that the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police and it was presented to the beneficiaries.

Responding, the families expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police and pledge to make good use of the money.