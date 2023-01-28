IK Ogbonna Loses Mum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has announced the death of his mother. Ogbonna took to his Instagram account on Saturday to upload a video collage of his mother following her death.

The African Examiner recalls that the actor had stated ealier ago on social media that he had lost someone close to him but didn’t reveal the identity.

However, he has shared a video detailing the life of his mother as well as their moments together.

The video has ‘Heaven’s Lucky to Have You’ (feat. Mike Rogers and Sonya Isaacs) playing over it. “Rest in peace, my Angel,” he wrote, captioning the video.

The African Examiner writes that friends and industry colleagues have since taken to the comment section to condole with the actor.