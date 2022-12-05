I’m Not Gay, Ex- Bbnaija Housemate, Dotun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dotun has refuted claims that he is gay.

African Examiner recalls that there were claims that on social media that Dotun was caught with a fellow housemate in a room during a vacation in South Africa.

Reacting, Dotun in a tweet on his page maintained that he is heterosexual adding that the reports were ‘false’.

He wrote: “It has come to my attention, on several accounts that some faceless accounts and trolls with faces have decided to take it upon themselves to discuss the sexual orientation of grown men, hereby sharing false narratives.

”I’d like to clearly state that I am HETEROSEXUAL.”