I’m Not In Exile, Buhari Replies Critics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Muhammadu Buhari has refuted claims that he is in exile.

Buhari, speaking through his Garba Shehu, his former media aide, Garba Shehu, The former Nigerian leader described the report of him fleeing the country and in exile as false.

According to Buhari, there was no truth in the report as he has since returned home in Daura, Katsina State.

“Every platform has tools to verify any information and we don’t expect anything less,” he said.





