I’m Ready To Step Down For Peace In Rivers –Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) _ Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he is ready to step down for the sake of peace in the State.

Fubara disclosed this in an interview with African Independent Television, AIT.

It could be recalled that Fubara and the former governor of the State, presently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been engulfed in a political war due to political differences.



This political tension n Rivers State has continue to escalate and created a lot of tension.



Fubara, speaking about the situation of things stated that no sacrifice is too big for the sake of peace in Rivers State.

DAILY POST reports that the power tussle in Rivers over the last two months has attained a dramatic height, creating tension and anxiety before the intervention by President Bola Tinubu.5

Amid the crisis, Wike was alleged to have demanded a certain percentage of Rivers revenue, a claim he has denied.

There was also an attempt by the State House of Assembly to impeach the governor.

The Assembly complex was bombed in the process, with Wike accusing Fubara of orchestrating the act.

Also, twenty-seven members of the State House of Assembly loyal to Wike defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in an attempt to impeach the governor.

Tinubu would later move in to end the rift by brokering peace between Wike and Fubara, which many believed put Fubara in a disadvantageous position.

However, the governor is now saying that no sacrifice would be too big for him to pay for the success of the administration.

Fubara said he was more worried about the fate of Rivers people who had made sacrifices.

He said: “No sacrifice would be too big for me to pay for the success of this administration. And the reason is simple: it’s not political love. It’s not because I want to gain any favour from anybody, my interest and love for our dear state is genuine. I am not trying to say I want to be one man that will be there to decide the fate of all. No. But let Rivers State remain.

“My burden at that time was not the issue of all the drama, it is the issue of Rivers people who have made sacrifice, who are seeing opportunity, and it looks as if their hope has been dashed. They were the one I was worried about; what would be their fate, that was my trouble, it was not about me.

“If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace to the State, I can even tell you to come and take it. It’s not about me. People should know although definitely I am here, I will go but Rivers State will remain.

“I’m the governor, there are things I could have done and there would be total crisis but the ability to restrain in the face of crisis even when you have the power to do things is maturity.”