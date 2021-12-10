India Cases Of Omicron Rise To 25

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – India on Friday reported two more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country’s case tally of the new variant to 25, officials said.

The two cases have been reported in the Jamnagar district of the western state of Gujarat.

They were both contacts of a previously confirmed Omicron case detected in the state last week.

Currently, Gujarat has reported three Omicron cases.

“All three are stable, asymptomatic and in hospital,’’ officials at the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) told the media.

Meanwhile, India’s Federal Health Ministry on Friday said that none of the 25 reported cases of Omicron has reported severe symptoms.

All detected cases have mild symptoms, Lav Agarwal, a senior health ministry official said during a briefing.

India has already stepped up testing and surveillance of all incoming international passengers, especially those from at-risk nations, in the wake of global alarm over the new strain of COVID-19.

AFP