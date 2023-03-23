INEC Declares PDP’s Peter Mbah Enugu Governor-Elect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has been declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Mbah scored 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes.

African Examiner reports that Frank Nweke of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 17,983 while Chief Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 14,575.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe declared Mbah the winner, Wednesday evening, at the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Enugu.