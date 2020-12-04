INEC Sets For Enugu’s Bye-Election, Deploys Sensitive Material

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the Isi Uzo state constituency bye election, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday took delivery of sensitive electoral materials for the poll scheduled to hold on Saturday 5th, December 2020.

Our correspondent who was at the Enugu branch office of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, where the electoral materials were released to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, reports that representatives of various political parties participating in the election were also present during the exercise.

The commission’s officials in the State received the material also in the presence of other electoral stakeholders and the media at about 2p.m.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after receiving the materials, Dr. Ononamadu, told newsmen that the commission had remained transparent and carried everybody along in the scheduled bye-election.

He explained that making the process open is aimed at ensuring that one see that the sensitive materials were not tempered with and had remained intact.

“We are ready to conduct a free, far and hitch-free election come Saturday and what we are doing now further establishes our fairness to all.

According to him, “From here, we will move the sensitive materials to the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area secretariat, where we have emplaced serious and water-tight security.

“While on Friday evening, we will sort the sensitive materials and move them to our racks for deployment to the polling centres Saturday morning.

All progressive Congress APC, representative, Chief Chidubum Udeh, , expressed satisfaction with INEC for carrying everybody along, adding that “we have been experienced transparency and inclusiveness so far from INEC.

However, the PDP representative refused to speak to journalists, saying “I was not permitted to speak to the press.”

Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State, Barrister Ken Ike, in his comment, said that since the official announcement for the bye-election, INEC had been consulting with various electoral stakeholders in the state.

He added that “INEC has been carrying everyone along throughout the whole process for this bye-election and we are here now at the CBN witnessing the receipt and onward movement of sensitive materials to Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

The two key contestants for the seat which became vacant following the demise if the member representing the Constituency, Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze, are MacDonald Ejiofor Okwor of the APC and widow of the late member , Mrs Ugwueze, who is the candidate of the ruling PDP in the state.

