Insecurity: Retired IGPs Hold Retreat In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for a two-day retreat of retired Inspectors General of police (IGPs) in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, South-West Nigeria.

The two-day programme, with the theme: ‘Intervention Of Ex-Inspectors General of Police For Strategic Contribution To Effective Policing In Nigeria,’ is held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture IITA, Ibadan, Oyo State from Monday, August 21st to Wednesday August 23rd 2023.

According to a statement made available to African Examiner on Friday by the Spokesman of police Service Commission (PSC) Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the retreat, being organized under the platform of Committee of retired IGPs, is expected to attract all retired Inspectors-General of Police.

Also expected at the event are, the National Security Adviser, Assistant Inspector General AIG, Nuhu Ribadu (rtd), the Chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun, while the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde will be the Chief Host.

“Several topical papers will be presented at the Retreat such as; Current State of Police Preparedness; Issues, Challenges and Prospects and Strategic actions and steps towards restoring NPF’s primacy in internal security architecture of Nigeria.

“There will also be a discussion and experience-sharing session on the imperativeness of employing the experiential knowledge of the retired IGPs in the effective management of internal security in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Aliyu Attah GCON, retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Committee of Retired Inspectors General of Police

is the convener of the Retreat, the first in the history of the Committee.





