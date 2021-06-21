Rape: Baba Ijesha To Be Arraigned June 24 At Special Offences Court

(AFRICA EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha will be arraigned at an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday over allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

Baba Ijesha who has been in custody since his arrest on April 22, is to stand trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on June 24 the judge’s cause list has revealed.

NAN reports that the case is listed on the cause list of the court.

It could be recalled that the actor was arraigned on ne 16 at a Yaba Magistrates’ Court on charges of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was remanded in custody by Magistrate P.E Nwaka due to indications that the matter is before the High Court.

Magistrates Nwaka in that ruling said, ”I have carefully considered the application of the counsel to the defendant seeking bail for the defendant and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP.

“Since there are indications that the matter is before the high court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.

“The defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the High Court.”























