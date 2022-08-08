IPOB Appoints New Leader To Replace Nnamdi Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced Mazi Chika Edoziem, a replacement for its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Organization said Edoziem would pilot its affairs until its Kanu, is set free by the Nigerian federal government.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said Edoziem would relinquish the leadership role to Kanu when he is released from custody.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (DOS), headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem, is at the helm of affairs of the Biafra movement. “Whenever our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU comes out, he hands over IPOB structure back to him.”

Edoziem is said to be the deputy leader of IPOB.

Kanu is presently held by the Department of State Services, DSS. since he was re-arrested and repatriated from Kenya last year.

He is currently being tried by an Abuja Federal High Court over treasonable felony and other offences