IPOB Sit At Home Order: Soludo Vows To Seal Shops Not Open On Mondays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, of Anambra state, South East Nigeria, has warned traders in the state that his administration would henceforth seal any shop or plaza that fails to open for business on Mondays as a result of the illegal Monday sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

He handed down the warning Monday, when he visited the popular Main Market in the commercial city of Onitsha to inspect activities in the Market and its environs.

The Governor, during the visit, went round some of the shops and plazas in the market, and observed that some were closed, while few others were open for business.

Addressing the traders shortly after the inspection, professor Soludo, disclosed that he would be visiting the Market every Monday to inspect business activities.

The governor emphasized that any shop or plaza that fails to open on Mondays henceforth because of sit-at-home order, would be sealed for one week, or even up to one month, as the case may be.

He assured the traders that adequate security would be provided for the people for their protection, while also urging them to open their shops and carry on with their commercial activities from Monday through to Saturday.

“I’m on inspection to be sure that your shops are all open every Monday. Every shop must be open on Mondays, in the Main Market” he insisted.

“I came to see how it is going, we are bringing security to make sure that everybody has adequate security.

“When you continually close your shops on Mondays, those who ought to come here to buy markets will go to another place.

“And small time, you would begin to complain that you no longer sell your wares or that customers no longer come as supposed, but you are the cause. So, this is unacceptable” he declared.

“I’ll be here again every Monday. We’ll be back. Anytime any shop is not open it will be sealed and will never be open again for that week.

“Even at this point, if you are not open, we’ll seal you for one month. You won’t open again.

“Then, any day you are ready to open, you open from Monday, through to Saturday.

“If you want to trade around here, all the shops must be open Monday through Saturday. So if you have a shop and you can’t open it on Mondays, then keep it locked for the rest of the week.”