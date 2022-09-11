I’ve Forgiven Those Behind My Imprisonment – Ex-Gov Nyame

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame, says that he doesn’t hold any more grudge against those who are behind his imprisonment for over four years.

Nyame, who disclosed this on Saturday on arriving in Jalingo, the state capital, stated that his detention had a divine purpose.

African Examiner recalls that Nyame was sentenced to prison after his alleged misappropriation of over N1 billion during his time as governor.

He was however released after President Mohammadu Buhari through the Council of State granted him and the former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye presidential pardon.

Nyame, who has been in his Abuja residence since his release from prison recently returned to Taraba.

The former governor was received by a huge crowd and he addressed them at the Jolly Nyame stadium.

He said, “I am back home”, and he promised to redefine the politics of Taraba, which many politicians alleged to have been bastardized by the incumbent administration under the leadership of Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku.