Everton Masterclass Dents Arsenal Title Hopes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal fell to just a second Premier League defeat of the season as James Tarkowski’s header gave Everton the perfect start under new manager Sean Dyche in a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

Toffee’s know goals win games however, and with only six goals from the lineup prior to today they were to pay for a lack of potency. Amadou Onana went galloping into open space down the left, before playing the ball across the six-yard box but agonizingly beyond the reach of an outstretched Dominic Calvert-Lewin right-foot.

For all Arsenal’s possession, Bukayo Saka went in at halftime rueing a clear cut opportunity, uncharacteristically allowing Conor Coady to clear from the goalline as he scuffed his effort. Everything they have touched so far this season has turned to gold, but the Goodison Park pressure cooker seemed to be getting the better of them as Martin Ødegaard ballooned his effort over the bar early in the second half.

In typical Dyche style, it had been an aerial bombardment of Arsenal’s penalty box with Calvert-Lewin spurning a couple of headed chances. The away side could only hold out for so long however, as Everton forced their way in front on the hour. It was Dwight McNeil, handed his debut by Dyche at Burnley who swung a corner onto the head of former Burnley teammate James Tarkowski who made no mistake firing beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

On each of the previous four occasions Arsenal had fallen behind this season, it had taken an average of 17 minutes to reply. It wasn’t to be on a rare off day however, as they fell to their first defeat in the league since the start of September.