Join APC, Ganduje Appeals To Kano Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a significant move, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has publicly urged Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano to abandon the ruling All Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and join the opposition APC.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Kano on Thursday, Ganduje, a former governor of the state, emphasized the strategic importance of Governor Yusuf’s potential switch to the APC, envisioning the transformation of Kano into a one-party state.

“Our hands are wide open. We are appealing to those who like to join our party. In particular, we are inviting the governor of Kano state to dump his party, NNPP, and join APC,” Ganduje declared during the meeting.

Highlighting the success in attracting governors from other states into the APC, Ganduje expressed confidence in replicating this success at the state level.

“We have achieved in wooing some governors to join APC. Very soon some governors will join our party,” he said. “So, if we can do this at the national level, why can’t we do it at the state level?”

The APC National Chairman assured that the party would create an enabling environment for Governor Yusuf and his supporters, pledging peace and harmony within the APC fold.

“We promise to create an enabling environment for the governor of Kano State so that we make a solid, very big followership. This is a reflection of our population since we are the most populous state in the federation,” Ganduje added.

The move signals the APC’s strategic push to consolidate power and broaden its base, extending an invitation to smaller parties to unite under the APC umbrella.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



