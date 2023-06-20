JUST IN: Bauchi Assembly Re-Elects Suleiman As Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abubakar Suleiman has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

He was re-elected unopposed on Tuesday.

Suleiman, the immediate past Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, represents Ningi Central Constituency.

Also, Jamilu Barade, a member representing Bauchi metropolis, was elected deputy Speaker of the House.

They were both elected at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly of the House currently ongoing at the Assembly Complex, Bauchi.





