Juventus Lose Pogba Again In 2-0 Win Over Cremonese

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Juventus grabbed a comfortable 2-0 win against second-bottom Cremonese in Serie A on Sunday, but the result was soured by another injury to midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, who returned to Juventus last summer, has struggled with injury since.

He began the game well as he started a match for the first time since last year April when he played for Manchester United at Liverpool.

But the Frenchman only lasted a little over 20 minutes before he injured himself again and left the field in tears.

He headed straight down the tunnel as he was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik.

Juventus controlled the game and Nicolo Fagioli put the hosts in front 10 minutes into the second half when he fired the ball into the top of the net.

Glelson Bremer sealed the win with a close-range header.

Juventus, second in the table, moved eight points clear of fifth-placed AC Milan in the battle for a top four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification