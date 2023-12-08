Kaduna Airstrike: Gov Sani Slams Nigerian Military

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has stated that the statement by the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on the Tudun Biri airstrike is careless.

The African Examiner recalls that an Army drone had bombed villagers of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state which led to the death of several worshippers who were celebrating the Maulud festival in the village.Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Army had blamed an erroneous intel for the attack adding that it was a mistake.

However, Sani stated that the claims of the Nigerian Army that there are terrorists within the community need to be checked.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday, Sani said: “What happened in Tundun Biri is unfortunate and avoidable. But the fact that the Chief of Defence Staff took responsibility is why the community is calm.

“To say that some terrorists are in the community is something that needs verification. I think it was a very careless statement.

“If you visit the hospital and see what is happening, you would condemn statements like this (DHQ). I don’t want to emphasize the statement.”





