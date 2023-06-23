Kano Anti-Corruption Agency Vows To Revisit Ganduje Dollar Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji, has stated that the agency will re-open its investigation into alleged corruption by Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of the state.



The African Examiner recalls that in 2022, Magaji was sacked by Ganduje on allegations that have to do with abuse of office.

However, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Abba Yusuf, new governor of Kano, reinstated Magaji as PCACC chairman.

Also, it could be recalled that in October 2018,a video published by an online publication, Daily Nigerian, showed Ganduje allegedly receiving bundles of dollars and stuffing the wads into his flowing white dress or ‘babanriga’.



The newspaper had claimed that Ganduje had requested for $5 million from the contractors who recorded the video.



Speaking on a program, Magaji stated that the commission couldn’t open an investigation into the case until 2018 because of Ganduje’s immunity status then.

Asked if he was going to continue his investigation of Ganduje, Magaji said: “When I said I will investigate Ganduje’s dollar case, he was the incumbent governor…I was working under him. Let alone now that he is a former governor?”.

“So I meant every word I said. At that time, I told you we will open an investigation and we are investigating.

“But there are certain limitations, because any incumbent governor, deputy governor, president or vice president has immunity under the Nigerian constitution.

“So there was a limit to what we could do. Now, the limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.”





