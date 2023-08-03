Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To President Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Kenneth Okonkwo, has berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration for nominating 47 persons for ministerial appointments.

Okonkwo, in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday stated that he was surprised why the administration will set up what he described as ‘the most bloated bureaucracy in the world’ when the country according to him is heading towards being the poorest country in the world.

According to him, the constitution allows only 37 ministers and not 47.

“What a regime? We are heading towards being the poorest country in the world, and this regime is considering setting up the most bloated bureaucracy in the world, which will lead to the highest cost of governance in the world. 47 Ministers when the government is only compelled to have 37.

“The money to be used to pay them will eventually be extorted from Nigerians through inordinate taxing and over-pricing of essential commodities and borrowing from outside sources because APC regimes produce nothing. I pity Nigerians under this clueless regime,” he tweeted.





