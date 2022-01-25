2023: Atiku Is Shortest Way To Igbo Presidency – Dokpesi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Raymond Dokpesi, founder of Daar Communications, says that the shortest way the southeast can produce the president of Nigeria is through an Atiku Abubakar presidency.

Dokpesi disclosed this when he addressed journalists in Abia State.

According to the media mogul, Atiku would be 80 years soon and Atiku is running for the presidency to rescue Nigeria from its challenges.

He said: “Atiku is the surest bet; he is the shortest cut to a southeast presidency. The truth is that he will be about 80 years then. We only need him to rescue Nigeria now.

”We are confronted with heavy challenges as a nation. Once we lay the foundation for restructuring and for pushing Nigeria forward, then he will exit. He is not coming because he is hungry but he has an agenda, and the agenda is Nigeria.”