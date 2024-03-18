Killings Of Soldiers: Nigerians Slam Military For One Sidedness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news of the killings of soldiers in Delta State.

The African Examiner recalls that no less than 16 Nigerian soldiers were killed on a mission to settle clashes between two communities in Delta State.

The soldiers, who were from the 181 Amphibious Battalion deployed in the Bomadi region, were on a peace-keeping mission in Okuoma community when they were killed on Thursday, March 14, according to a statement by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau on Saturday.

According to available information, fifteen bodies of the soldiers were reportedly recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

Also, there are reports that the Nigeria Army had invaded the community to seek revenge for their slain colleagues.

This development has elicited reactions from some netizens who were of the view that the military has been partial in their dealings with Nigerians as insurgents in Borno and other northern states have been killing soldiers of the Nigerian Army and the army has not retaliated by attacking innocent people in Borno State.

The African Examiner presents some of the views of netizens concerning the alleged reaction of the Nigerian army

@General_Somto writes: “Here’s a Video Of Over 70 Nigerian Soldiers Killed And Several Others Abducted In Borno State. The Bodies Of Some Of The Soldiers Killed Were Even Displayed In This Video. What Was The Response Of The Nigeria Army After This? Nothing. Were Any Communities Burnt Down In Borno? No. Did The Military Go About Slaughtering Innocent Civilians And Committing Genocide In The Community Were Those Soldiers Were Killed In Borno? The Answer Is No. When It Comes To The North, They Turn a Blind Eye. Fulani Bandits-Terrorists-Herdsmen And Boko Haram Terrorists Are Treated Specially, Granted Amnesty And Untouchable. It’s Only In The South East (SS and SE) That The Nigerian Armed Forces Operate Differently. They’re Already Burning Down Communities In Delta State. Ughelli South LGA Is On Fire Right Now. In Igbo Land, They Can Kill And Massacre Igbos Without Care Or Caution. One Nigeria Indeed!!!”

@General_Somto writes: “When It Comes To Killing Of Soldiers In The North, ‘No Comment’ From The Army.”

@zxs_zation writes: “They are scared of the Northerners, northerners are always treated specially by the top offices in the country.

@keniemoh4real09 writes: “We all know that all the security agencies in Nigeria are bias from the Army to police and DSS.”

@afrotrax writes: “Well said…the double standard is too much! This is what is destroying our nation. Double standard in everything is a way of life.”

aarizzto1011 writes: “Borno is far, let’s say they were at war, what about Niger state? They weren’t at war, why didn’t the military go and raise the place down, they only have power in the south.”

@johnnwodo writes: “My sentiment exactly in as much as I’m not justifying what happened in Delta, I just don’t get where the energy to destroy villages in Delta is coming from when repeatedly this is a daily occurrence in the North… Sth is amis.”

@AllPolitics2024 writes: “Northerners are the owners of Nigeria, true citizens. Nigerian Army only respects true citizens of Nigeria. As for Southeast qnd South-South, you are defeated people whether you hate the Igbos or not, you’ll get the same treatment.”

@joebeee04 writes: “This kind of selection outrage by @HQNigerianArmy @DefenceInfoNG creates a perception of intolerance by various groups in the country.. it’s high time the @HQNigerianArmy begin to face hostility against it’s members with the same force.”

@mazinice writes: “It’s only in the south east & south south you see the strength of Nigeria military, when they confront armless people.But they dare try it in South West or North,it’s only in their conquered territories, south east & south south. It’s clear that some parts are not Nigerians.”