African Union Suspends Burkina Faso Over Military Coup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Union (AU) has suspended the membership of Burkina Faso’s after the coup that took place in the country.

The AU stated that the suspension would be effective until constitutional order is brought back in the country.

“Council decides in line with the relevant AU instruments to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country,” AU said in a tweet on Monday.

African Examiner recalls that last week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also suspended Burkina Faso and called for the immediate release of President Roch Marc Kabore who was removed and detained by the military junta.