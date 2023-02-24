Kinsmen Of Slain LP Senatorial Candidate Seeks Justice From FG, International Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The kinsmen of the recently murdered Senatorial flag bearer of the Labour Party LP, in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, from Amuri Ancient kingdom, in Nkanu West Council of the state, have called on the state and Federal Governments to intervene in the incessant political killings in the state .

They made the call when they paid a condolence visit to the immediate family of the late Labour Party Candidate at his Enugu residence, where they equally sought for justice for the late LP chieftain.

Chukwu, a lawyer turned politician was attacked and burnt to death last Wednesday alongside other members of the party by unknown gunmen at Ekeotu Amechi Awkunanaw area in Enugu South Council Area of the state , while returning from a campaign exercise ahead of the 2023 general poll.

Speaking with Newsmen shortly after the visit, Spokesman for the Amuri Kinsmen, and a former State Chairman of All progressive Congress APC in the state, Ben Nwoye, expressed sadness over the murder of Chukwu, describing him as a great statesman.

He friend at what he referred as conspiracy of silence, in the state, recalling that the perpetrators of previous killings in the state were yet to be apprehended.

Nwoye therefore called on the Federal Government and the international community to intervene and stop blood shedding in Enugu.

He also called on security agencies to provide security for the family members of the late Chukwu and decried the situation where they were staying without adequate protection.

Nwoye also called for the cancellation of the whole election in line with provisions saying there was need for people to get adequate protection during the election.

According to him, “Darkness has befallen Enugu State, Amuri and Nigeria at large. Oyibo Chukwu was a good man, a statesman who served this nation with his whole heart.

“As a former member of the constituent Assembly the late Chukwu, has always been at the forefront of preaching peace and unity in Nigeria, and Enugu state.

“It’s really quite unfortunate that the only sin our late brother who was murdered in a barbaric manner committed was that he wanted to run election to serve his people.

” We the people of Amuri Ancient Kingdom are calling on the Enugu State, International Community and Federal Government to stop blood shedding in Enugu.

Nwoye posited that “We cannot have democracy when you kill People because they want to vote or run for an election

“The Amuri people need protection.The family of Oyibo Chukwu, needs protection because we don’t know who killed him”.