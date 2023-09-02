Kwara Firemen Recover Corpse Of 43-Year-Old Man’s Corpse In Fish Pond

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The corpse of a 43-year-old unidentified man who drowned in a fish pond in Ogidi, Ilorin West local government area of Kwara State, has been recovered by men of the Kwara State Fire Service on Saturday.

A statement by the state fire service on Saturday stated that they received a distress call from a Good Samaritan at about 6.24 a.m. on Saturday that a man had drowned in a fish pond in the Ogidi area of Ilorin.

The statement which was signed by Hakeem Adekunle, Head, Media and Publicity, said, “Today, Saturday, September 2, 2023. Kwara State Fire Service responded to an emergency call at Alibarika community in Ogidi, Ilorin South Local Government area, Kwara State, at approximately 06:24 hours. The call for assistance came from Engineer Tunde Kannike, the community chairman.

“The firefighters conducted a rescue operation and tragically discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified man, approximately 43 years of age, in an abandoned fish pond.

“It is believed that the cause of this unfortunate incident was the man accidentally slipping into the pond, which was concealed by overgrown grasses. He was near the pond, attempting to gather herbal leaves when the accident occurred.

“Following the successful recovery operation, the Kwara Fire Service personnel handed over the deceased to the authorities at Nigeria Police G’ Division in Oloje, Ilorin, for further investigation and necessary procedures.

“Therefore, The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities and also they should be more vigilant in thier neighborhoods as to prevent similar occurrences.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



