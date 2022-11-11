Lady Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon After Chat With Fiancé

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A lady yesterday jumped into the Lagos lagoon. The incident occurred at the Third Mainland Bridge around 10am.

The Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that the individual is in her late 30s.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman alighted from an Uber car on the bridge and jumped off into the lagoon.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, announcing the commencement of the rescue effort, said: The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said operatives of Fire Service, LASWA, Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were assisting LASEMA.