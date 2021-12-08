Lagos Accident: Buhari Commiserates With Parents, Relatives Of Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in a tragic accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buhari also condoled with Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

He prayed that the almighty God would comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.