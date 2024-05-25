Lagos Airport E-Gates 100% Ready In 3 Weeks – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Friday said that all 21 electronic gates (E-gates) at Lagos airports would be 100 per cent ready for use in three weeks.

Tunji-Ojo made this known when he inspected the level of work done at the E-Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, new terminal in Lagos.

He also expressed satisfaction with the level of work done.

“So what we can see is that it is fully installed and what is left is just the Universla Access transceiver (UAT) and then align the sensors.

“Of course, by Monday latest, this wing will be fully ready and good to go. Then of course, from here, we move to the D wing. And the D wing, we have eight gates.

“We cannot shut and block the three airports at the same time or work simultaneously, because of ease of movement.

“So we have to take it one terminal after the other. The assurance we have already is that by this weekend, the E wing would have been fully completed and that would be left with only the D wing.

“The D wing might take us roughly another three weeks maximum because it is 8 gates, like this one. What it means is that in the next three weeks from now, Lagos will be 100 per cent good to go,” he said.

Speaking on the timing of the E-gates in Nigeria, the minister said that President Bola Tinubu administration had brought technology and innovation to play.

Tunji-Ojo said that the introduction of the e-gates was to enhance national security, easy connectivity to database globally and to help the public perception of government, while enabling ease of doing business.

He also said that Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was also ready for inauguration, adding that after the completion of Lagos gates, Kano airport and others would begin.

He said, “President Tinubu had told us from day one on his Renewed Hope Agenda to change the narratives and make passengers’ movements in and out of the country seamless.”