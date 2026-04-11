Lagos-Seme Officers Suspended Over Misconduct Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended senior officers in charge of the Lagos-Seme border over alleged extortion.

In a statement on Friday, NIS spokesperson Akinsola Akinlabi said the action followed online reports accusing some officers along the Lagos-Seme corridor of misconduct.

He said the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, had temporarily relieved the affected comptrollers of their duties pending the outcome of an investigation.

Akinlabi said Nandap condemned the alleged actions, describing them as unacceptable and against the values and standards of the service.

He added that the investigation would be thorough and aimed at identifying all officers involved, with appropriate disciplinary measures to follow.

The NIS assured the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and efficient service at all entry and exit points.

It also urged Nigerians to report any misconduct by its officers through official channels, including its social media platforms and contact lines.