BREAKING:Enugu Guber: INEC Headquarters Takes Over Proceeding Over Unresolved Issue

……As LP, PDP Supporters Stage Protest In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has taken over proceedings of the Enugu state Governorship and House of Assembly, which seem to have ended in stalemate for now.

Officials of the state Collation Centre led by the returning officer, (RO) professor Maduebibisi Iwe, have been in a serious fix in announcing the result of the election conducted since Saturday, 18, March 2023 due to petitions and irreconcilable issues raised by opposition Labour party LP and the PDP.

The LP had petitioned the Collation Centre alleging that those who voted in Nkanu East local government area were the ruling People’s Democratic party PDP led with over 30,000 votes were more than voters accredited by the BVAS machines.

Labour also alleged that BVAS was not used in some places in the same Nkanu East Council areas.

The PDP, had also alleged that there was manipulation of results in Nsukka local government area and a stronghold of the LP.

Addressing Journalists and other election observers at the State Collation Centre, situated at the Enugu INEC office, Professor Iwe, said following the complaints, petition, and observations raised by LP and other political parties, it became imperative for the Centre to contact the INEC Headquarters which has asked them to hold on.

He said the Collation Centre will announce the result once things are sorted out by the INEC Headquarters.

Meanwhile, there has been serious protest by the LP and PDP supporters since morning in Enugu

While supporters of the LP are asking INEC to declare the party’s Governorship Candidate in the election, Barrister Chijioke Edoga, winner, those of PDP are also making the same request, insisting that the party’s Gubernatorial flagbearer, Dr. Peter Mbah, won with overwhelming votes.

As the announcement of the result is being awaited, the blood pressure of members of LP and PDP in the state have risen, as no one knows the party that will carry the day.