Land Dispute: Pursue Compensation, Not Litigation, Tinubu Urges FCT Stakeholders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has urged stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to pursue compensation, and not litigation to resolve land disputes in the nation’s capital.

The President stated this when he commissioned the Guzape Lot II Infrastructure Project in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the completion of the project was testament to what could be achieved through “diligent planning, collaboration and shared commitment to excellence”.

The President commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for delivering on the infrastructure renewal promises of the Federal Government to the people of the FCT.

The President also urged the stakeholders in the FCT to pursue dialogue and not litigation to resolve land disputes.

“To all of you here and the district head of Guzape or representing the district head, litigation is not the answer, compensation is the answer,” Tinubu said.

“Development that is focused on the people for the economic prosperity, the benefit of all, is what should reside in us.

“Of what value is the land that is blocked by these high mountains and rocks that you cannot access, nor provide drinkable water?” the President queried.

“It’s not a personal thing. I stand here as the President. I don’t have a plot here but I have the people’s support and the mandate to deliver good quality of life and living environment. That should be enough for all us to share in the joy of commitment, dedication, perseverance, and the gifts that God has endowed us with.”

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud; among other dignitaries were also at the event.