Alex Iwobi Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is in the running for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Iwobi is nominated alongside five other players for the individual accolade.

The other nominees are; Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

The 26-year-old has bagged two assists in Everton’s last two Premier League games.

Everton have opened talks to give him a new and improved contract.