BREAKING: Coalition Demands Release Of 200 Detained Endsars Protesters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have demanded the release of over 200 EndSARS protesters still being detained in various detention facilities across the country.

The CSOs that made the demand on Monday in Lagos at a press conference include New Nigeria Network, Coalition for Revolution, Take it Back Movement and Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association.

The coalition noted that over 200 protesters who were arrested during the October 20,202 EndSARS protests across the country are still being detained at various detention centres.

More details later…