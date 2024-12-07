Lawmakers Seek Reduction Of Security Checkpoints On Onitsha-Enugu Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Thursday, the House of Representatives enjoined security agencies to caution their operatives at checkpoints along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway against “harassing and exploiting” travellers.

The lawmakers passed the resolution in their plenary on Thursday after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Amobi Ogah, a lawmaker from Abia.

Moving the motion, Ogah stated that the security agencies, including the army, police, and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), have their operatives stationed along the expressway.

Ogah disclosed that the distance between Onitsha and Enugu is approximately 105 kilometres and it has about 28 security checkpoints.

According to the lawmaker, these checkpoints “subject travellers to constant harassment, delays, and extortions” and motorists are “often forced to pay bribes” and the “excessive checkpoints” are “counterproductive and detrimental” to the economic stability of the region.

“There is a need to advocate for modern, efficient security methods that do not cause hardship or violate constitutional rights of Nigerians,” he said.

The motion was subsequently adopted when during a voice vote by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house.