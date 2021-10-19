Eid-El-Maulud: Emulate Prophet Muhammad’s Virtues, MMPN Urges Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo Chapter of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has advised the country’s leaders to emulate virtues of fairness and selfless service exhibited by Prophet Muhammad, as Muslims celebrate the Maolud Nabbiyi.

The state Chairman of MMPN, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to him, if Nigerian leaders should emulate the prophet’s virtues of honesty, selfless service, love, kindness, equality, fairness and above all, God’s consciousness, Nigeria will be among the comity of developed nations.

The MMPN chairman further enjoined leaders in the country to invest in righteous deeds at all times and meditate on the day they would be called to question on their stewardship by the Almighty Allah.

He said that there would not be any respite for them to come back to correct their misdeeds on the day of judgment.

Fasasi further called on Muslims to continue to live peacefully with others, as they marked the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

He emphasised that peaceful co-existence was part of Islamic ethics, as Prophet Muhammad did not only live peacefully with others in Medina but was just to them, irrespective of their tribal and religious differences.

“One of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad is good neighbourhood, as neighbours remained the closest ally and being kind to them, would bring about harmonious living.

“The message brought to mankind by the Holy Prophet is Islam, which means peace and no adherent of the religion, should therefore be found in any act or action that would threaten the peace and stability of anyone, ” he said.

He urged politicians to play the game by the rules and eschew conducts that were likely to cause breach of peace, as political activities gradually picked up ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Fasasi called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, as well as prominent personalities to preach against electoral violence in the state in order not to return the state to the era of brigandage, thuggery and ‘do or die politics’.























