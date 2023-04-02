2023 Presidency: I’ve Never Supported Anybody – Oyedepo Says Amid Leaked Audio Saga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide otherwise aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has stated that he had never campaigned for any political party nor spoken on their behalf to anybody during the period of campaign in Nigeria.

Oyedepo disclosed this while speaking on a subject of faith in his sermon at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Oyedepo also stated that all political parties sought his prayers and advice before the just ended general elections and he obliged them even though some of them ignored such advice.

He said: “I don’t speak what people want to hear, I speak what God tells me to say.

“That is why some people are very angry with me. Nobody has ever told me what to say in this world. No.

“I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven, Amen. There is no party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice.

“I advised them, some they don’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results. Those who said no, they are going about it (laughs). “If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change.”

The African Examiner writes that the message of the cleric is coming amid controversies over a leaked audio conversation that has been making the rounds since the night of Saturday, April 1, 2023.

In the audio conversation that has since gone viral, the Bishop and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were heard talking on how to rally Christian voters in the South-West and places in the North-Central states of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

The discussion which was reportedly held on the eve of the presidential election of February 25, 2023, saw Obi begging Oyedepo to help pass messages to Christians across the South-West as well as those in Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

The former Anambra State governor can be heard saying, “Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara.”

Obi added that “This is a religious war,” to which Oyedepo replied, “I believe that, I believe that, I believe that. “Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support,” the Bishop promised to circulate more messages to Christians on his behalf adding, “We look forward to God’s intervention.”