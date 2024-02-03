Look Into The Sufferings Of Nigerians, Musician K1 Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate, has enjoined President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians are suffering and sad with his government because of the present poor state of the economy.

K1 stated this in a video recording that emerged on Thursday in one of his recent stage performances.

It could be recalled that before K1, his daughter, Dami Ayinde, had opened up concerning the present economic situation in the country.

Also speaking concerning the issue, the Fuji legend, who is a staunch supporter of the President Tinubu delivered his message in Yoruba Language as he pleaded with him to look for ways to solve the problems facing Nigerians.

According to K1, Nigerians are weeping and he begged President Tinubu to look for a solution to fix the problems before the opposition latched on to it to criticise his administration.

“I plead with you to find a solution to the plight of the masses. The citizens are crying and wailing. We’re suffering amid a lack of adequate power supply. How did things get to this point? I implore you to fix these problems,” K1 sang in the video.

“Listen to the complaints of the masses and treat such complaints with all seriousness.

“We know you to be a philanthropist, but we Nigerians are angry. The people of Nigeria are angry.

“The traders in this country are not happy. Look at what the dollar has become (a reference to the exchange rate),” K1 added.

He was also perplexed by the recent increase in kidnapping incidents in the country and he called on President Tinubu to solve the issue immediately.

K1 also begged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu as his government will solve every problem.





