Makinde’s 2nd Term ‘ll Be Better Than 1st Term- Titilola-Sodo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alhaji Bayo Titilola-Sodo, the Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Labour Matters, says the governor’s second term would be better than the first term.

Titilola-Sodo gave the assurance on Wednesday while hosting members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, to Iftar (fast breaking) at his residence in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Titilola-Sodo is a former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and former President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employment (NULGE) in Oyo State.

NAN reports that Makinde was re-elected for a second term as Governor in the just concluded general elections.

Titilola-Sodo lauded the giant strides of Makinde-led administration in its first term, which ends on May 29, promising people of more democratic dividends in the second term.

The former NLC chairman said that Makinde would continue to offer visionary government aimed at ensuring better rewarding future for youths and generations yet unborn.

Titilola-Sodo, also urged the people to support Makinde-led administration in its continuous delivery of democratic dividends, saying that the state would be much better with their cooperation.

He commended journalists in the state for their unflinching supports to the administration, urging them to always engage in constructive criticism.

The governor’s aide said that the government could not satisfy everyone, urging journalists to criticise those in positions of authority constructively.

Titilola-Sodo described NUJ as a versatile union that has been helping to shape the current democracy.

“NUJ is a versatile union to associate with. I want to say thank you and appreciate what you have done. No government can satisfy everyone.

“It is your job to criticise constructively. You have been constructive partners in the running of the affairs of Oyo State. It is my hope that we will do better,” he said.

Earlier, Alhaji Ademola Babalola, the NUJ Chairman, thanked Titilola-Sodo for his unflinching and consistent support to the union.

He described Titilola-Sodo as “a great unionist and partner”, who had never been found wanting in every position he held up till date.

NAN