Many Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Oil Refining Site In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many were feared dead after an explosion at an illegal oil refining site in Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo state.

According to available information, the incident, began around 11pm on Friday, which led to a fire outbreak at Abaezi forest in Ohaji/Egbema area.

Speaking concerning the incident, Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo, stated that many youths lost their lives to the fire.

Uzodimma, who was represented by Goodluck Opiah, commissioner for petroleum resources, stated that Okenze Onyewoke, the owner of the illegal refining site, had been declared wanted by the state government.

“At the moment, I can’t really confirm the number of the deceased because many family members have removed the corpses of so many others,” he said.

“Apart from this calamity, the act has destroyed the aquatic life in the community. Our people before now are predominantly farmers and fishermen.

“Look around, you’ll find smoke coming from this illegal act. If this is not enough for any person to stop, I think the community is heading for what I can’t describe.

“Most of the people who are engaging in this act are from Rivers, Bayelsa and other neighbouring states and it is sabotage for our people to allow this illegal activity to continue.”

The governor also sympathised with the families of the deceased and cautioned residents to desist from engaging in such illicit activity.

“I wish to appeal to our youths to desist from making themselves available for this illegal act. This is a suicidal business they got themselves into,” he said.

“On behalf of the Imo state government, we condole with the bereaved families. The Imo state government prays that God will give the family of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”