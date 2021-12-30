Insecurity: Return Nigeria Back To The Days Of Goodluck Jonathan – Northern Coalition Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the situation it was during the time of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Alhaji Ismail Musa, CNG’s Director of Strategic Communications, disclosed this when he featured on Vanguard Live on Wednesday as he lamented over the spate of incessant killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity across the country.

He also expressed worry regarding the manner President Buhari is handling the insecurity in the country which has led to the loss of many innocent lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

He said: “If you can do something, in fact, if you can take us back to the insecurity you met on board that will be tolerable to a large extent to say well he has taken us back to (former President Goodluck) Jonathan’s standard we are crying about. I mean the killings at that time; the statistics are there to speak for themselves.”